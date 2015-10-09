FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines narrows profit margin forecast
October 9, 2015

American Airlines narrows profit margin forecast

Oct 9 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Friday said it expects its pre-tax profit margin to fall within the higher range of prior guidance.

American, the world’s largest passenger carrier, said it expects a pre-tax margin between 17 percent and 18 percent for the just-ended third quarter, compared to a prior forecast of 16 percent to 18 percent, both excluding special charges. Its expectations for passenger unit revenue remained unchanged, forecasting a decline of 6 percent to 8 percent compared to the prior year. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

