CORRECTED-American Airlines flights to Dallas, Chicago, Miami grounded -FAA
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-American Airlines flights to Dallas, Chicago, Miami grounded -FAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to make clear flights grounded to only certain U.S. destinations, corrects first paragraph to reflect ground stops refer to American Airlines U.S. domestic flights to Dallas, Chicago and Miami)

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said American Airlines halted U.S. domestic flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago O‘Hare and Miami international airports on Thursday.

CNBC said the airline was experiencing computer issues.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay

