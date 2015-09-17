FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines fixes technical errors, resumes flights
September 17, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

American Airlines fixes technical errors, resumes flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that it resolved the connectivity issues that had required it to halt its U.S. domestic flights to Dallas, Chicago and Miami.

The world’s largest airline said the technical issues began at noon ET (1600 GMT), leading it to stop the takeoffs of certain American Airlines and American Eagle flights from 12:30 p.m. ET to 2:15 p.m. ET. It said it was working with customers to get them on their way as soon as possible. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

