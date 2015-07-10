US Airways schedules final flights for Oct. 16

July 10 (Reuters) - US Airways has scheduled its final two flights ever for the night of Oct. 16, setting an end date for a major part of its integration with American Airlines.

Parent American Airlines Group Inc, formed by the two airlines’ 2013 merger, said on Friday that it will have a single website, reservations system and brand starting on Oct. 17. The last two flights on subsidiary US Airways are scheduled to leave at 9:55 p.m. local time on Oct. 16, from San Francisco to Philadelphia and from Phoenix to Denver. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)