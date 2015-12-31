FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Airlines merges operations of unit U.S. Airways
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

American Airlines merges operations of unit U.S. Airways

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said its unit U.S. Airways Group merged with the company, as part of efforts to integrate operations of the businesses following a merger in 2013.

American Airlines Group, the owner of American Airlines, said U.S. Airways Group and its airline U.S. Airways ceased to exist as a separate entity effective Dec. 30, 2015.

The companies have already been using a single booking system and operating as a single brand since October. (reut.rs/1RbhlRz)

The change is merely an administrative step and does not affect the company’s employees or customers, American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller told Reuters.

“With US Airways merged into American Airlines and U.S. Airways Group merged into American Airlines Group, all of their obligations (including debts and liabilities) become the obligations of American Airlines and American Airlines Group, respectively,” Miller said.

American’s shares were down about 2 percent at $42.00 in morning trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.