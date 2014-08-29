Orbitz says American Airlines fares back on its websites

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Online travel site Orbitz Worldwide Inc said on Friday that it had agreed on terms to restore airfare listings of American Airlines Group Inc that American had pulled from the site on Tuesday.

The fare information for thousands of flights was restored effective immediately, Orbitz said, after being pulled just as abruptly on Tuesday after the two sides disagreed over a new contract.

American Airlines was not immediately available to comment.

Orbitz shares closed up 3.4 percent at $8.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. The Orbitz announcement came after New York trading closed, and the stock was slightly higher in after-hours trading. American Airlines shares closed down 0.7 percent at $38.88 on the Nasdaq.

“We are pleased that our long-standing relationship with American Airlines allowed us to quickly resolve business matters,” Orbitz.com President Sam Fulton said in a statement. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)