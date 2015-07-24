FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Airlines says positive unit revenue unlikely until second half 2016
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 2 years ago

American Airlines says positive unit revenue unlikely until second half 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc expects passenger unit revenue likely will continue to decline until the second half of 2016, although the carrier remains bullish about its future as it posts billion-dollar profits despite this.

American’s President Scott Kirby said on an investor call Friday that it appears that passenger unit revenue will keep falling in the near term as capacity exceeds demand in the airline’s hometown in greater Dallas, as the strong U.S. dollar continues to hurt foreign travelers’ spending power and as economies remain weak in certain parts of the world.

American, the world’s largest passenger carrier, expects the metric to fall between 6 percent and 8 percent in the third quarter compared to a year earlier.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.