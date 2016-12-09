FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines raises 4th-qtr unit revenue forecast
December 9, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 8 months ago

American Airlines raises 4th-qtr unit revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc raised its current-quarter forecasts for pre-tax margin and a key profitability metric, citing an improvement in average fares.

The company said it now expects fourth-quarter unit revenue to range between a decline of 1 percent and an increase of 1 percent, compared with its previous forecast of a decline of 2.5-0.5 percent.

Unit revenue compares sales to how many seats an airline flies and how far it flies them.

The airline now expects pre-tax margin excluding items to be between 6 percent and 8 percent, up from its previous range of 5 percent to 7 percent.

Smaller rival United Continental Holdings Inc also forecast on Thursday a higher profit margin in the fourth quarter as bookings strengthened and expenses related to employment benefits were lower than expected. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

