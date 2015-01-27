American Airlines beats profit expectations, declares dividend

Jan 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Tuesday that its profit was $597 million last quarter, topping analysts’ estimates, and announced a new share buyback program and dividend.

The Fort Worth-based carrier earned $1.1 billion, or $1.52 per diluted share, excluding $507 million in special costs largely from merger and bankruptcy-related expenses. Analysts estimated, on average, the airline would earn $1.50 per diluted share, excluding certain special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The airline, which has become the world’s largest by passenger traffic since merging with US Airways in 2013, also announced an additional $2 billion share repurchasing program that it expects to finish by the end of 2016. It declared a $0.10 dividend for shareholders to be paid on Feb. 23, 2015. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Alden Bentley)