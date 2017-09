July 24 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Friday reported second-quarter profit that topped analysts’ expectations and declared a dividend of 10 cents per share.

American, the world’s largest airline, grew profit 97 percent from a year earlier to earn $1.7 billion last quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit was $1.9 billion, or $2.62 per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $2.60, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)