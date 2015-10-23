American Airlines profit jumps, beats expectations

Oct 23 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Friday reported third-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations, as cheap fuel continued to help its bottom line.

American, the world’s largest airline, earned a net income of $1.7 billion in the quarter, up 80 percent from a year ago.

Excluding special charges, it earned $1.9 billion, or $2.77 per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $2.72 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)