October 23, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

American Airlines profit jumps, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Friday reported third-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations, as cheap fuel continued to help its bottom line.

American, the world’s largest airline, earned a net income of $1.7 billion in the quarter, up 80 percent from a year ago.

Excluding special charges, it earned $1.9 billion, or $2.77 per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $2.72 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

