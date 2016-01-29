American Airlines 4th-quarter profit beats expectations

Jan 29 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Friday reported a fourth-quarter profit above analysts’ estimates as cheap fuel continued to add to its bottom line.

American, the world’s largest airline, earned $3.28 billion in the fourth quarter.

Excluding special items, earnings rose by 16.5 percent to $1.29 billion, or $2.00 per diluted share. Analysts on average expected $1.27 billion, or $1.97 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)