April 22, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

American Air first-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc reported a first-quarter profit on Friday that exceeded analysts’ estimates as cheap fuel continued to prop up its bottom line.

American, the world’s largest airline, earned $700 million in the first quarter.

Excluding special items, earnings fell by 38 percent to $765 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, largely because the airline had started recording additional non-cash taxes. Analysts, on average, expected $737 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)

