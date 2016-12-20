NEW YORK Dec 20 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday was awarded $5.01 million in an antitrust lawsuit that accused airline booking service Sabre Corp of harming competition and charging it grossly inflated booking fees.

A federal jury in Manhattan found Southlake, Texas-based Sabre liable for unreasonably restraining trade through contractual provisions, awarding a sum that under federal antitrust laws can be tripled to $15 million. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)