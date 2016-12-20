BRIEF-Nuance Communications says issued $500 mln aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026
* Nuance Communications Inc- On December 22, 2016, co issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026
NEW YORK Dec 20 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday was awarded $5.01 million in an antitrust lawsuit that accused airline booking service Sabre Corp of harming competition and charging it grossly inflated booking fees.
A federal jury in Manhattan found Southlake, Texas-based Sabre liable for unreasonably restraining trade through contractual provisions, awarding a sum that under federal antitrust laws can be tripled to $15 million. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to close)
* Albireo pharma inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text http://bit.ly/2ikRU2s Further company coverage: