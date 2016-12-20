By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK American Airlines Group Inc on
Tuesday was awarded $5.01 million in an antitrust lawsuit that
accused airline booking service Sabre Corp of harming
competition and charging it grossly inflated booking fees.
A federal jury in Manhattan found Southlake, Texas-based
Sabre liable for unreasonably restraining trade through
contractual provisions, awarding a sum that under federal
antitrust laws can be tripled to $15 million.
The jury rejected a separate claim that Sabre had conspired
with its competitors to not compete with each other. The verdict
was a fraction of the up to $73 million that American Airlines,
suing under its former name US Airways, sought at trial.
Nevertheless, Chuck Diamond, a lawyer for the airlines, said
he was "obviously very gratified" by the verdict, which came in
a lawsuit filed in 2011 by US Airways prior to its 2013 merger
with American Airlines, whose name the merged company adopted.
A spokesman for Sabre did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The case concerned fees that Sabre and other travel
reservation systems collect from airlines to display flights for
booking.
At trial, Diamond in his opening statement on Oct. 24
contended that Sabre used its power in the industry to "bully"
airlines into paying unfair fees and signing unfair contracts
that suppress competition and maintain its position.
The lawsuit claimed that provisions of a 2011 contract
between US Airways and Sabre, including those governing what
fares the airline makes available to a computerized network by
Sabre used by travel agents, harmed competition.
The airline also contended that Sabre conspired with its two
competitors in the industry to not compete with each other for
airline content like flight and fare information at the expense
of consumers and innovation.
"The lawsuit is here because of the way they went about
maintaining their market power and then what they have done
exercising it," Diamond said in his opening statement.
Sabre denied conspiring with competitors, and said its
contract with US Airways benefited competition. Chris Lind, a
lawyer for Sabre, told jurors US Airways was far from powerless
as it could leave the network, causing agents to stop using it.
"US Airways leveraged Sabre into getting actually the terms
that they wanted and importantly the price that they wanted," he
said.
The case is US Airways Inc v. Sabre Holdings Corp et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-cv-2725.