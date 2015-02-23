American Airlines says won't participate in Skymark Airlines restructuring now

Feb 23 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc has decided not to participate in the restructuring of Japan’s bankrupt Skymark Airlines Inc at this time, a spokesman said following a media report that said it was considering a tie-up with Skymark.

“Asia remains an important and evolving part of the competitive landscape, and we are partnered with the premier airline in that region today: Japan Airlines,” Josh Freed, an American spokesman, said in an email on Monday, noting that the company had made the decision after studying the current environment surrounding Skymark. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin)