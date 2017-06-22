DOHA, June 22 Qatar Airways said on Thursday it
intends to buy a stake of up to 4.75 percent in American
Airlines and that it hoped to build a passive shareholding in
the U.S. airline.
"Qatar Airways believes in American Airlines' fundamentals
and intends to build a passive position in the company with no
involvement in management, operations or governance," it said.
The Gulf carrier's statement also said its investment would
not exceed 4.75 percent without prior consent from American
Airlines' board.
