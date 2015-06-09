American Airlines expects further decline in Q2 PRASM

June 9 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said it expected a further decline in consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) in the current quarter.

The company said on Tuesday that consolidated PRASM for the second quarter ending June 30 was expected to fall 6-8 percent, compared with its previous forecast of 4-6 percent.

Chief Executive Doug Parker voiced concern on Sunday about capacity growth risks that could depress earnings.

The company reported a 0.7 percent rise in total revenue passenger miles to 19.3 billion for May. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)