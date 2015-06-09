UPDATE 1-American Air sees turbulence in seat revenue, margins

(New throughout, adds details of forecasts, background from other carriers, updates share price)

June 9 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday said two key metrics of profitability could be lower this quarter than it previously forecast.

American, the world’s largest passenger carrier, estimated that its pretax profit margin excluding special items would be between 16 and 18 percent this quarter, down from earlier guidance of 18 to 20 percent.

It said passenger revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to the capacity and distance of its flights, would fall 6 to 8 percent from a year earlier, compared to prior guidance of a 4 to 6 percent drop.

U.S. airline stocks have tumbled in recent weeks on concern that carriers are adding plane seats and flights at a faster pace than demand growth, forcing them to lower airfare.

On Sunday, American’s Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker voiced concern about capacity growth risks that could depress earnings.

Last week, rival Delta Air Lines Inc said its operating profit margin could be lower than it had expected. Both Delta and competitor United Continental Holdings Inc have revised down their passenger revenue per available seat mile guidance as U.S. business travel booked close to customers’ trip dates yielded less money per mile than expected.

Its shares slid about 2 percent in morning trade but then bounced to trade about even with Monday’s close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Ted Kerr)