a year ago
American Airlines reaches interim deal to hike ground staff wages
August 5, 2016 / 2:29 PM / a year ago

American Airlines reaches interim deal to hike ground staff wages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said it had reached an interim agreement with a labor union to raise wages for about 30,000 of its ground staff, effectively immediately.

The company said on Friday it expected the hike to increase its pretax operating costs by about $75 million in the third quarter and $120 million in the fourth quarter.

The wage hikes will range between 15 percent and 55 percent, American Airlines said in a statement.

The TWU-IAM Association is an alliance between the Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
