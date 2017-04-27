FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 4 months ago

American Airlines defers delivery of Airbus, Boeing aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday announced it was deferring the first delivery of its Airbus A350 XWBs from 2018 to 2020, and had pushed back the delivery of two Boeing 787-9 aircraft from the second quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019.

In a filing to the SEC, the carrier also reported passenger unit revenue, a closely watched measure, was up 2.4 percent year over year. Earnings were 61 cents per share versus analyst consensus expectations of 57 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

