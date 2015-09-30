FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines, union reach tentative deal to hike gate agents' pay
September 30, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

American Airlines, union reach tentative deal to hike gate agents' pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said Wednesday that it agreed to a tentative contract with the association representing its reservations and gate agents that provides for “significant pay raises.”

The exact terms of the deal, which were not immediately disclosed, will now go to American’s 15,000 passenger service agents for a vote in coming weeks, according to the unions that jointly represent the workers, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Communications Workers of America. The workers voted to unionize about one year ago.

Ratification would mark a victory for the world’s largest airline, formed by the merger of American Airlines and US Airways in 2013. The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier is aiming for a smooth integration of its workforce and has already concluded contracts with its pilots and flight attendants.

The company’s shares remained unchanged following the news at $38.83 in after-market trade. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

