FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ousted chairman Charney reports 42.98 pct stake in American Apparel
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 1, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Ousted chairman Charney reports 42.98 pct stake in American Apparel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Dov Charney, who was ousted as American Apparel Inc’s chairman and chief executive last month, said he has increased his stake in the apparel retailer to 42.98 percent.

Charney, ousted from the company on June 18 for alleged misuse of corporate funds and his role in disseminating nude photos of an ex-employee, said he has also called for a special meeting of stockholders on Sept. 25. (1.usa.gov/VBYyX3)

The former CEO, already the biggest shareholder in American Apparel with a 27.2 percent stake, said the increased stake reflected his holding as of last Friday.

American Apparel last Saturday said it has adopted a shareholder rights plan after Charney expressed plans to increase influence over the company. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.