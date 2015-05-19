U.S. NLRB dismisses six labor complaints against American Apparel

May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has dismissed six labor complaints against American Apparel Inc , citing a “lack of cooperation” from the people who filed the claims.

The complaints were filed by law firm Fink & Steinberg on behalf of workers who have been employed by the apparel retailer.

“The company is engaging in various practices to try to intimidate employees from their efforts to organize,” Fink & Steinberg’s lawyer Keith Fink said.

Commenting on the dismissals, Fink said the six complaints were dismissed because of procedural issues, such as a claimant not being able to make a meeting deadline set by the NLRB because a personal emergency arose.

The six complaints, part of 12 originally submitted, will be filed again within the next six months, according to Fink, who is also one of the lawyers who represents American Apparel’s former CEO Dov Charney.

Dov Charney was fired in December, six months after he was suspended for allegedly misusing company funds and for failing to stop a subordinate from creating defamatory and impersonating blog posts about former employees, according to Charney’s suspension letter. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)