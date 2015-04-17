FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

Laid off American Apparel workers seek damages in lawsuit -court filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Three former American Apparel Inc employees who were among 200 laid off earlier this year are suing the retailer, saying they were not given appropriate legal notice, their attorney said on Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California, is seeking about $1 million in damages, attorney Keith Fink told Reuters.

According to a company memo seen by Reuters, American Apparel Chief Executive Paula Schneider said no law required the company to give more notice than it had or to give any severance.

The company declined to comment publicly on the filing.

The case is Carlos Hirschberg, et al, v American Apparel Inc, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 2:15-cv-02827 (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Narottam Medhora in Bangaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
