REFILE-Lion Capital names Charney's schoolmate to American Apparel board -WSJ
#Funds News
August 28, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Lion Capital names Charney's schoolmate to American Apparel board -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add correct link to WSJ story)

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Lion Capital LLP has told American Apparel Inc that it is exercising its right to fill one of the two vacant board seats it controls at the apparel retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The London-based investment firm, which holds warrants to buy 12 percent of American Apparel's stock, has nominated Robert Mintz for the position, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1tWWAeL)

Mintz, most recently chief executive of rib and barbecue supplier Rupari Food Services Inc, attended school with American Apparel founder Dov Charney, the report said.

Earlier this month, the struggling retailer posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as sales stagnated amid a corporate shakeup that started with the suspension of founder Dov Charney as chief executive.

Charney was suspended for allegedly misusing corporate funds and helping spread nude photos of a former employee.

American Apparel also named Laura Lee, a Google Inc executive, as the second woman director on its board earlier this month.

Both American Apparel and Lion Capital were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

