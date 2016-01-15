American Apparel rejects takeover bid - BBG

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bankrupt teen apparel retailer American Apparel Inc’s board has rejected the latest takeover offer involving the company’s controversial founder, Dov Charney, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the decision.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles-based company received a $300 million bid from a group of investors who are backing the return of Dov Charney.

American Apparel is open to a revised offer from the funds, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. (bloom.bg/1lbRGeX)

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)