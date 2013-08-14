FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Capital unit hires Citi's energy banker for Asia
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2013 / 3:16 AM / in 4 years

American Capital unit hires Citi's energy banker for Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - American Capital Energy and Infrastructure, co-founded by AES Corp’s former CEO Paul Hanrahan, has hired Abhay Pande from Citigroup to head its Asia unit that will explore investment opportunities in energy and related infrastructure assets.

Pande, a Singapore-based former co-head of Asia energy at Citigroup’s investment banking arm, joins as managing director and will set up the firm’s Asia base, two people familiar with the matter said. Citigroup officials declined to comment.

Pande’s LinkedIn page showed him as managing director, Asia, at American Capital Energy & Infrastructure. The firm is an affiliate of private equity firm and global asset manager American Capital.

The U.S. company seeks to invest between $50 million and $200 million in deals, but has the capability and resources to consider larger investments, according to its website.

Pande worked at Citi for 15 years and was managing director Asia energy and industrials Southeast Asia for Citigroup between July 2011 to August this year.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.