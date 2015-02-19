FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Express loses U.S. antitrust suit over merchant rules
February 19, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

American Express loses U.S. antitrust suit over merchant rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The rules that American Express Co imposes on merchants to prevent them from steering customers to low-cost ways of paying are unlawful under a U.S. antitrust law, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of Brooklyn, who last year oversaw a trial in which the U.S. Justice Department and 17 states accused Amex of harming competition, said he would come up with a remedy at a later date.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

