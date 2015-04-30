U.S. judge issues injunction against American Express in antitrust suit

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - A federal judge said in a written ruling on Thursday he had granted much of the U.S. Justice Department’s demands for an antitrust injunction against American Express Co in a lawsuit over steering rules for merchants.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn had been weighing what action to take against American Express since he ruled in February that the company violated antitrust law by barring merchants from steering consumers to lower-cost credit cards.