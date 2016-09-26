American Express can enforce credit card anti-steering rules

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday cleared the way for American Express Co to enforce rules prohibiting merchants that accept its cards from steering customers toward lower-cost cards offered by competitors.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said a lower court judge erred in concluding that Amex's agreements with merchants unreasonably restrained trade, violating federal antitrust law. It directed that judgment be entered in Amex's favor. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)