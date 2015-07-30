FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Express sued for misleading investors about Costco business
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 30, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

American Express sued for misleading investors about Costco business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - American Express Co was sued on Thursday by a shareholder accusing the credit card company of misleading investors ahead of the announcement in February that it had lost its co-branding agreement with Costco Wholesale Corp.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, sought class action status on behalf American Express shareholders who suffered losses in connection with the February announcement.

The lawsuit was filed by a shareholder, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 137 Pension Fund. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.