American Express shares rise after report of potential sale
March 7, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

American Express shares rise after report of potential sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - American Express Co shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday after Fox Business News reported that the financial services corporation might be acquired by Wells Fargo & Co or another financial firm.

American Express shares closed up 1.2 percent at $59, after hitting a session high of $59.48.

Wells Fargo declined to comment. An American Express spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Richard Chang)

