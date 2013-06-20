UPDATE 1-American Express names McKesson's Campbell as CFO

* Names Jeffrey Campbell as CFO

* Campbell was CFO of healthcare services provider McKesson

* Current CFO Daniel Henry to retire

June 20 (Reuters) - American Express Co named Jeffrey Campbell as its chief financial officer, replacing Daniel Henry, who will retire later this year.

Campbell, 52, was most recently the CFO of healthcare services provider McKesson Corp.

He will join American Express next month as executive vice president of finance and will takeover as CFO in early August after the company files its second-quarter results.

Campbell, who is an MBA from Harvard University, began his career as a certified public accountant and management consultant. He was also the CFO of American Airlines parent AMR Corp, prior to joining McKesson.

Henry, 63, has been with American Express for 23 years and has served as CFO since 2007. The credit card company said last month Henry was retiring.

American Express launched a restructuring program in January that includes cutting about 5,400 jobs, or 8.5 percent of its workforce.

Separately, McKesson said Vice President and Controller Nigel Rees will replace Campbell in the interim until the company finds a permanent replacement.

Shares of American Express closed at $72.92, while McKesson closed at $110.79 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.