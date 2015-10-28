FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Doug Buckminster to head AmEx's global consumer services group
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Doug Buckminster to head AmEx's global consumer services group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express said Doug Buckminster would head its newly created global consumer services group, effective immediately.

AmEx merged its U.S. and international consumer businesses to create the global consumer services group.

Buckminster is currently president of AmEx’s global network and international consumer services business.

The company also said Vice Chairman Steve Squeri would head its newly created global commercial payments group, which combines its U.S. and international business-to-business payment activities.

AmEx also named Anre Williams as president of its global merchant services and loyalty business, which is a combination of its global loyalty coalition and global network business with our global merchant services group. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.