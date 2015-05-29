American Express President Ed Gilligan passes away

May 29 (Reuters) - American Express Co said President Ed Gilligan passed away on Friday morning. He was 55.

Gilligan, a 35-year veteran at AmEx, was named president in 2013, Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault said in a letter to employees and contractors.

“His contributions have left an indelible imprint on practically every area of our business ... and, most recently, the group forging our digital partnerships and driving payment innovations,” Chenault said in the letter. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)