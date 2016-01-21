FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Express profit falls
#Market News
January 21, 2016

American Express profit falls

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a 39.2 percent fall in quarterly profit as the company’s non-interest revenue fell 10.6 percent.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $873 million, or 89 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.44 billion, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

The company took a $419 million charge including an impairment of assets and restructuring within the Enterprise Group.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell 7.6 percent to $8.39 billion. Non-interest revenue fell to $6.84 billion. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

