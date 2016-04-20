FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Express profit falls as costs rise
April 20, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

American Express profit falls as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - American Express Co’s profit fell for the fourth straight quarter as costs jumped 5 percent after the credit card issuer boosted spending to fend off rising competition.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.39 billion, or $1.45 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.51 billion, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 1.7 percent to $8.09 billion. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

