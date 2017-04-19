FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-AmEx profit tops estimates as card members spend more
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 19, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-AmEx profit tops estimates as card members spend more

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

April 19 (Reuters) - American Express Co on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped in part by higher spending by card members, and the company's shares rose 2.3 percent in trading after the bell.

AmEx's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.21 billion, or $1.34 per share, in quarter ended March 31 from $1.39 billion, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier which included certain subsequently discontinued co-brand partnerships.

Analysts on average had estimated a profit of $1.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Card Member spending grew 8 percent, adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates and Costco-related business that was included in the prior year," Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault said in a statement.

AmEx faces cut-throat competition, particularly for premium customers, as card issuers offer ever richer levels of rewards to acquire and keep customers.

The company last month fattened up rewards on its Platinum charge cards to fortify its high-end market against JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc.

It has also boosted spending on marketing and promotion efforts as well as on premium rewards for its customers, to hold back competition. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.