FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AmEx profit rises 10.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 21, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

AmEx profit rises 10.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - American Express Co, the world’s largest credit card issuer, reported a 10.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as customers in the United States spent more using its cards and the company earned higher net interest income.

Net income rose to $1.45 billion, or $1.39 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.31 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 6.6 percent to $9.11 billion.

The revenue increase included a pre-tax gain of $719 million on the sale of the company’s investment in expense software maker Concur Technologies Inc, which Germany’s SAP SE bought for about $7.3 billion in September. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.