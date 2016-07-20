FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Express quarterly profit jumps 37 pct
July 20, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

American Express quarterly profit jumps 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher spending by its customers and lower expenses due to a sale of its loan portfolio.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $2.02 billion, or $2.10 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.47 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell 1 percent to $8.24 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

