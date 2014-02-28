FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-American Air flight attendants pact on union representation
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-American Air flight attendants pact on union representation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Flight attendants at US Airways, which merged with AMR Corp late last year to form American Airlines Group, on Friday approved an agreement to change their union at the merged company.

The US Airways flight attendants are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union, while their counterparts at American are represented by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (AFPA).

As a result of the vote, the AFPA will represent the 24,000 flight attendants at the combined airline.

The vote sets the stage for talks on a joint labor contract to move faster, on a timetable expected to result in an agreement in place no later than the first quarter of 2015.

The two unions planned to file an application with the U.S. National Mediation Board in June to ask that the Association of Professional Flight Attendants be certified as the representative for flight attendants at the combined airline. The US Airways flight attendants’ vote was the last step before the labor groups can formalize the change on representation.

Until the board certifies the change, the US Airways attendants will retain their current representation.

Formed in December, American Airlines Group is the world’s biggest airline. Doug Parker, the former chief executive of US Airways who took that role at the merged carrier, said in a statement that the flight attendant vote showed that “the people of American are working together in an environment of coordinated, collaborative teamwork and mutual respect.”

Shares of American Airlines were up 0.8 percent to $36.83 in afternoon trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.