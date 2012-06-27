FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-American Airlines, pilots reach tentative contract
June 27, 2012 / 10:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-American Airlines, pilots reach tentative contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Pilot union leaders at American Airlines reached a tentative agreement with management on Wednesday on a steep cost-cutting contract aimed at heading off a threat by the carrier to abandon the current deal in bankruptcy and impose stricter terms.

The Allied Pilots Association board voted 9 to 7 to send the last and best offer to its membership for consideration, the union and the company said.

A vote by members is expected in coming weeks, prompting the judge overseeing American’s case in New York to postpone a ruling that had been scheduled for Friday on whether to allow the airline to abrogate the pilots’ contract, the airline said.

The deal was revisited over the past several days after union board members rejected a previous proposal from American’s parent, AMR Corp.

Details of the tentative deal were not released.

Proposed terms released over the past few days included $315 million in annual cost savings, no layoffs, a gradual pay raise, and an offer to freeze the union’s pension plan, rather than terminating it to save money.

