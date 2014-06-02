Ventas to buy ARC Healthcare in $2.6 bln deal

June 2 (Reuters) - American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring medical office buildings, said it would sell itself to rival Ventas Inc in a stock and cash deal valued at $2.6 billion.

ARC Healthcare said Ventas would pay $11.33 per share, a premium of about 14 percent to the stock’s Friday close.

The acquisition will allow Ventas to strengthen its position in senior living facilities. (r.reuters.com/qap79v) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)