A U.S. prosecutors on Thursday urged jurors to
convict the former chief financial officer of American Realty
Capital Properties Inc over allegations he inflated the real
estate investment trust's financial statements, winding down a
three-week trial.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Imperatore told the jurors
that in July 2014, Block plugged fake numbers into a spreadsheet
that was used to prepare American Realty's financial report for
the second quarter of that year, misleading investors.
"You can't lie to investors," Imperatore said. "It's pretty
much that simple."
Block's lawyer, Reid Weingarten, later told jurors in his
closing argument that Block was dealing with a difficult
accounting problem that quarter because the company had just
changed its accounting methods.
"He faced interesting choices, all of which would have been
legitimate," Weingarten said. "But fraud was not included in the
mix."
American Realty shares plunged as much as 37 percent on Oct.
29, 2014, wiping out roughly $4 billion of market value, after
the company said employees intentionally concealed accounting
errors. It also said Block and its chief accounting officer,
Lisa McAlister, had resigned the previous day.
Block was charged last year with securities fraud.
Authorities said he falsified numbers in July 2014 to disguise a
calculation error in a previous report.
Imperatore in Thursday reviewed testimony from two
government witnesses: McAlister and Ryan Steel, American
Realty's former director of financial reporting. McAlister has
pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors, while Steel
is cooperating under a non-prosecution agreement.
Imperatore recounted how both witnesses testified they saw
Block change numbers in the spreadsheet and were uncomfortable.
Steel said he was "freaking out" and could not sleep that night,
according to Imperatore.
Weingarten, on the other hand, said the changes were made
"with the full knowledge of everyone involved." He said the
company switched accounting methods for legitimate business
reasons, and there was no accounting error to disguise.
He also attacked the witnesses' credibility, calling
McAlister a "trained puppy dog" for the prosecutors.
Ryan, he said, was a "black and white guy, quick to make a
judgment," who even described himself as an "alarmist."
U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken began instructing the jury
on their deliberations late Thursday afternoon.
Now called Vereit Incbased in Phoenix, American Realty was
part of a commercial real estate empire built by investor
Nicholas Schorsch. Neither Schorsch nor Vereit was accused of
wrongdoing.