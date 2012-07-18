FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines parent AMR posts smaller loss
July 18, 2012

American Airlines parent AMR posts smaller loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - American Airlines parent AMR Corp reported a smaller loss for the second quarter, citing its highest quarterly revenue in company history.

The company, which sought U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection last November, said its net loss had narrowed to $241 million, or 72 cents a share, from $286 million, or 85 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding reorganization costs and other special items, AMR said it had a profit of $95 million.

Quarterly revenue rose 5.5 percent to $6.5 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
