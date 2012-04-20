FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Air unions would support US Airways merge
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

American Air unions would support US Airways merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Three unions representing workers at AMR Corp’s American Airlines would support a merger with US Airways Group Inc, calling it the “best strategy and fastest option” to complete a restructuring at bankrupt AMR.

The Allied Pilots Association, Association of Professional Flight Attendants and Transport Workers Union said in a joint statement on Friday that they have reached agreements on term sheets for collective bargaining pacts that would govern American workers should there be a merger with US Airways.

The three unions together represent nearly 55,000 American Airlines employees.

US Airways confirmed the agreement with the American Airlines unions in a federal filing of its own and added that no agreement on any business combination has been reached with American parent AMR.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.