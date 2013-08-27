FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. asks for March trial in airline merger challenge
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

U.S. asks for March trial in airline merger challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal court on Tuesday to set a March 3 trial date to hear its arguments in favor of blocking a planned merger between US Airways and American Airlines.

The companies had requested a 10-day trial that would begin on Nov. 12.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Aug. 13, asking a federal court to order the companies to abandon plans for a deal that would form the world’s largest carrier.

The department has argued that the deal would reduce competition and lead to higher air fares. The companies have said that the deal was critical for American Airlines, which has been operating under Chapter 11 protection since late 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.