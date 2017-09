WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A federal judge said on Friday that a trial in the U.S. government effort to block an American Airlines merger with U.S. Airways should take place before March, the date sought by the Justice Department.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said in open court: “March 3, I think, is too far off. It needs to be a tighter, expedited schedule.”