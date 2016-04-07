FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Americana to seek shareholder assent for bond issue
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 7, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Kuwait's Americana to seek shareholder assent for bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait Food Co will seek shareholder assent to issue bonds denominated in currencies including Kuwaiti dinars at its annual general meeting on April 24, the firm better known as Americana said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The company did not specify the size of the planned issue or give any other details.

Banks and companies in the Gulf are increasingly looking to issue bonds and sukuk as once-abundant cheap loans provided by lenders disappear because of a liquidity squeeze caused by low oil prices.

In Kuwait, Burgan Bank and Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) have sold bonds so far in 2016. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.